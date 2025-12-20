Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kts expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kts expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM Sunday to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&