Today
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 4 ft at 10 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
Sun
W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Sun Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NW 5 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds, becoming NE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SW 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Tue
SW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. A chance of rain in the morning.
Tue Night
W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.