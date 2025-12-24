Wed
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Wed Night
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Thu
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SW 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning.
Thu Night
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds.
Fri
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and NE 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Fri Night
SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Rain.
Sat
NE winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft in the afternoon.
Sat Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Sun
SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Sun Night
SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. A chance of rain.