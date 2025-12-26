Through 7 Am
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Today
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of rain late.
Tonight
S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Rain in the evening.
Sat
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds, becoming NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.
Sat Night
NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NE 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds.
Sun
NE winds 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.
Sun Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Mon
SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Mon Night
W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Rain likely in the evening.
Tue
NW winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Tue Night
W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.