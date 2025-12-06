Sat
N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and NE 2 ft at 5 seconds.
Sat Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Sun
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Sun Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Mon
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: NE 6 ft at 6 seconds and N 3 ft at 3 seconds.
Mon Night
N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft.
Tue
N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Tue Night
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Wed
SW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Wed Night
W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.