Today
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and NE 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Rain likely late.
Tonight
E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 1 foot, building to 2 to 3 ft after midnight. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds, becoming E 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Rain.
Mon
N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: NE 6 ft at 8 seconds and S 4 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning.
Mon Night
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds and S 3 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Wed
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of rain.
Thu
W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain after midnight.