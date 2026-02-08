Heavy Freezing Spray Warning until February 8, 10:00 AM EST
Gale Warning until February 8, 01:00 PM EST
Through 7 AmNW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: N 8 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. Heavy freezing spray.
TodayNW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: N 7 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. Freezing spray.
TonightNW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: N 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 12 seconds. Freezing spray.
MonNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 12 seconds and N 3 ft at 6 seconds. Light freezing spray in the morning.
Mon NightNW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 12 seconds and NE 2 ft at 5 seconds.
TueSW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 12 seconds.
Tue NightSW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
WedNW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
ThuNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Thu NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.