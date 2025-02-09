Today
NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and W 3 ft at 3 seconds. Patchy dense fog early in the morning with vsby 1 nm or less.
Tonight
N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon
N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tue
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds. Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tue Night
NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Wed
NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 nm in the morning.
Wed Night
E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Rain.
Thu
S winds 15 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Thu Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.