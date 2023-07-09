FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening could produce wind gusts in excess of 40 kts., large waves, and torrential downpours.

 

ATLANTIC OCEAN

Sunday: Winds SE 5-10 kts. Waves 2-3 feet.

Monday: Winds SW 5-10 kts. Waves 2 feet.

 

DELAWARE BAY

Sunday: Winds SE 5-10 kts. Waves 2 feet.

Monday: Winds NW 5-10 kts. Waves 2 feet.

 

CHESAPEAKE BAY

Sunday: Winds S 5-10 kts. Waves 1 foot.

Monday: Winds NW 5-10 kts. Waves 1 foot.

