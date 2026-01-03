Sat
N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Sat Night
N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Sun
N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Sun Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon
N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue
SW winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue Night
SW winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.