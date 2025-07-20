Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay north of Sandy Point MD, and Chester River to Queenstown MD. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&