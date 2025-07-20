Today
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Tonight
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
Mon
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
Mon Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Tue
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
Tue Night
E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
