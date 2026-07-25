Today
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
Tonight
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Sun
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Sun Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
SW winds 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
Tue Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
Wed
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
Wed Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.