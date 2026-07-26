Today
N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Tonight
E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon
SW winds 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Tue Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.
Wed
W winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
Wed Night
NW winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu Night
W winds 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.