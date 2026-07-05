Today
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Tue
W winds 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
Tue Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
Wed
NE winds 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
Wed Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.