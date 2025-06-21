Today
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tonight
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Sun
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Sun Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Mon
W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue
NW winds 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.