Today
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Tonight
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Tue
NW winds 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Wed
NW winds 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.