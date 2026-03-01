Today
S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt late this morning, then increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tonight
NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight.
Tue
SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Tue Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of rain.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. A chance of rain.