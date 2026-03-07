Through 7 Am
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 10 seconds. Widespread dense fog. Vsby 1 nm or less.
Today
SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 15 kt early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 10 seconds. Widespread dense fog in the morning, then areas of fog early in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Vsby 1 nm or less, increasing to 1 to 3 nm late.
Tonight
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sun
SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sun Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Mon
SE winds 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.