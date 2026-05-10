Today
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming N with gusts up to 15 kt after midnight, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds.
Mon
NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Mon Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.
Tue
N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
Wed
S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Thu
W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.
Thu Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.