TodaySW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning.
TonightSW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
SunW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.
Sun NightNW winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MonNW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon NightNW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TueN winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue NightSE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
WedE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft in the afternoon. Showers.
Wed NightE winds 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Showers.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.