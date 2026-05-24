Today SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: E 7 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tonight SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 nm in the evening.
Mon S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Mon Night SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds. showers.
Tue SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.
Tue Night SE winds 5 kt, becoming W. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
Wed SW winds 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
Wed Night SW winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Thu NW winds 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Thu Night SW winds 5 kt, becoming NW. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.