Today
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds. Tonight W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Mon S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Mon Night S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Tue S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Tue Night S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: S 7 ft at 6 seconds and NE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Wed S winds 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers. Wed Night S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Thu
SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers. Thu Night
W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening. winds and seas higher in and near tstms.