Small Craft Advisory until May 3, 04:00 PM EDT
TodayNW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
TonightW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
MonS winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Mon NightS winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TueS winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tue NightS winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: S 7 ft at 6 seconds and NE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WedS winds 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed NightS winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
ThuSW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers.
Thu NightW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.