Through 7 Am
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Today
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Tonight
SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 15 seconds.
Sun
W winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NW 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. wave detail: NW 5 ft at 4 seconds and S 5 ft at 7 seconds.
Sun Night
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: N 6 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NW 5 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Tue
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of rain.
Wed
N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.