Winds continue to slowly decrease early this morning. Sub- SCA

conditions expected today through the first half of the week.

A strong low pressure aloft and at the surface will lead to a

strong cold front crossing the area late Wednesday into

Thursday. A prolonged period of strong westerly flow then

follows for late this week into the weekend. Strong SCA winds

are likely during this period, with a period of Gale Force

gusts possible in the immediate wake of the frontal passage

later Wednesday into Thursday.

