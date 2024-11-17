Winds continue to slowly decrease early this morning. Sub- SCA
conditions expected today through the first half of the week.
A strong low pressure aloft and at the surface will lead to a
strong cold front crossing the area late Wednesday into
Thursday. A prolonged period of strong westerly flow then
follows for late this week into the weekend. Strong SCA winds
are likely during this period, with a period of Gale Force
gusts possible in the immediate wake of the frontal passage
later Wednesday into Thursday.