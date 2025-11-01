Sat
W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: W 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.
Sat Night
W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 10 seconds.
Sun
N winds 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Sun Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Mon
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
Mon Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.
Tue
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Tue Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 ft after midnight.