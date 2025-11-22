Through 7 Am
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and E 1 foot at 6 seconds. Rain likely after midnight, then showers late. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Today
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W with gusts up to 20 kt late in the morning, then becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 nm until late afternoon.
Tonight
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds.
Sun
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
Sun Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Mon Night
NW winds 5 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Rain likely.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Wed Night
W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of rain.