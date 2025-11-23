Today
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W with gusts up to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Tonight
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and NE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tue
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds. Showers.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.
Wed Night
SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Thu
NW winds 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.