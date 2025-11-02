Today
NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming NE this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and NW 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Tonight
SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of rain late.
Mon
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of rain.
Mon Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 10 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds.
Tue
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Tue Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Thu Night
N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.