Today
NE winds 25 to 35 kt, increasing to 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt this afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft, building to 15 to 18 ft, occasionally to 26 ft. Wave detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds, becoming NE 16 ft at 10 seconds. rain. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tonight
NE winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt late. Seas 16 to 20 ft, occasionally to 28 ft, subsiding to 13 to 15 ft, occasionally to 22 ft after midnight. Wave detail: E 16 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 11 seconds. Rain likely early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. vsby 1 to 3 nm early in the evening.
Mon
N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft, subsiding to 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: NE 12 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 10 ft at 11 seconds. Rain likely.
Mon Night
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. Wave detail: E 9 ft at 11 seconds. Rain likely.
Tue
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: NE 8 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning.
Tue Night
N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: NE 8 ft at 10 seconds.
Wed
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft.
Wed Night
N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft.
Thu
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft.
Thu Night
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft after midnight.