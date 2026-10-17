Gale Warning in effect from October 17, 07:00 AM EDT until October 18, 01:00 PM EDT
SatN winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NE 6 ft at 7 seconds and S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late.
Sat NightN winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft after midnight. Wave detail: NE 8 ft at 7 seconds, becoming NE 10 ft at 8 seconds.
SunNE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. Wave detail: NE 13 ft at 11 seconds.
Sun NightNE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 12 to 14 ft, occasionally to 20 ft. Wave detail: E 14 ft at 13 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight.
MonNE winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 13 to 15 ft, occasionally to 22 ft. Wave detail: E 15 ft at 13 seconds. Rain likely.
Mon NightN winds 30 to 35 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 12 to 14 ft, occasionally to 20 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
TueN winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft, occasionally to 17 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Tue NightNE winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft. A chance of showers.
WedNE winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft, occasionally to 17 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed NightNE winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. A chance of showers.