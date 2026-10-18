***Gale Warning until October 18, 10:00 AM EDT***
***Gale Watch in effect from October 19, 04:00 AM EDT until October 21, 07:00 AM EDT***
TodayNE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: NE 9 ft at 8 seconds.
TonightNE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt late. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. Wave detail: E 10 ft at 12 seconds.
MonNE winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. Wave detail: E 13 ft at 13 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mon NightN winds 30 to 35 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. Wave detail: E 13 ft at 13 seconds. A chance of showers.
TueN winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. Wave detail: NE 12 ft at 11 seconds.
Tue NightN winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft.
WedN winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 12 to 14 ft, occasionally to 20 ft.
Wed NightN winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft, occasionally to 17 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
ThuN winds 30 to 35 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
Thu NightN winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft.