Today
NW winds 5 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 12 seconds.
Tonight
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 12 seconds.
Sun
W winds 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 12 seconds.
Sun Night
S winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 13 seconds.
Mon
S winds 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 12 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds.
Tue
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
SW winds 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Wed Night
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.