Mon
SW winds 5 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 13 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Tue
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.
Wed Night
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Showers likely in the evening.
Thu
NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft.
Thu Night
NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Fri
E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Fri Night
E winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft after midnight.