Mon
NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
Tue Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
Wed
N winds 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
Wed Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Fri
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
Fri Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.