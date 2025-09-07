Today
N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
Tonight
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon
NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tue
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue Night
NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed
NE winds 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed Night
NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.
Thu
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Thu Night
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.