Marine Forecast

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN SHORE THIS MORNING... Recent observations and traffic cameras show fog over portions of the Eastern Shore. Fog is expected to continue through 9 AM with visibility between a quarter and one half mile. Visibility will occasionally drop below a quarter mile. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds, watch for children at school bus stops, and use low beam headlights only.