Marine Forecast
Sunshine will continue across all area waters Tuesday, with light winds and good visibility. Winds will increase some Tuesday and it will be warmer near land. Look for good visibility on all waters after some low clouds and mist at sunrise.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: SE 4-9 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: S 8-15 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: SE 4-7 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Wednesday: S 7-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: SE 4-7 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Wednesday: S 7-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.