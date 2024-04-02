Marine Forecast
Winds will turn to the south and increase more Wednesday afternoon, with rain and some thundershowers. Some thunderstorms may be strong Wednesday afternoon. Visibility will be fair becoming very poor in heavier rain later in the day. Winds will turn to the west behind a cold front by early Thursday, with much better visibility. Small Craft Advisories are likely for most area waters Thursday.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. S 15-20 knots. Seas: 5-7 ft.
Thursday: W 13-20 knots. Seas: 4-6 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: S 13-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: W/NW 15-20 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: S 13-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: W 15-20 knots. Seas: 3 ft.