Marine Forecast
Winds will increase some from the east Tuesday with occasional showers on all area waters. Rain will be more widespread over the northern half of Delmarva. Look for fair to poor visibility with occasionally very poor visibility in the northern areas around Delmarva. Winds will turn to the south and increase more Wednesday, with afternoon rain and perhaps some thundershowers. Visibility will be fair becoming very poor in heavier rain later in the day.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: E 10-15 knots. Seas: 4 ft.
Wednesday: S 15-20 knots. Seas: 4-5 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: E 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: S 15-20 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: E 10-15 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Wednesday: S 15-20 knots. Seas: 1-3 ft.