MARINE FORECAST

It will stay hot through Wednesday with a south wind at 1-15 knots on all rea waters. Thunderstorms will move into the area late Wednesday afternoon and night as a cool front approaches. These storms may bring strong wind gusts and torrential rains.

Atlantic:

Tuesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.

Wednesday: S 10-16 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.

Delaware Bay:

Tuesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.

Wednesday: S 10-16 knots. Seas: 2 ft.

Chesapeake Bay:

Tuesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.

Wednesday: S 10-16 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.

Recommended for you