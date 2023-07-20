MARINE FORECAST
Winds will turn to the SW Friday but there will be scattered storms around, and some before sunrise. Some storms may be heavy with a strong wind gust. A cool front will pass Friday night with a NW wind and lower humidity Saturday and Sunday. Visibility will be good behind the front Saturday.
Atlantic Ocean:
Friday: SW 7-14 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
Saturday: W/NE 5-12 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Friday: SW 7-12 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Saturday: NW 5-10 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Friday: SW/W 7-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Saturday: NW 5-10 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.