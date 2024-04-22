Marine Forecast

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina and central, east central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light freeze will be possible in low lying, sheltered rural locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&