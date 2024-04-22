Marine Forecast
Skies will clear with very good visibility tonight and Tuesday. Winds will increase Wednesday form the est ahead of a cold front and it will turn mostly cloudy. The visibility will be fair to good Wednesday but low clouds and a deep marine layer will return Wednesday night as winds turn to the NE.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: S 5-10 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: SW 8-15 knots. Seas: 4-5 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: S 5-10 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Wednesday: SW 8-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: S 5-10 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Wednesday: SW 8-15 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.