MARINE FORECAST
A south wind will return Friday and increase by afternoon. The visibility will be fair to good through Friday on all waters, but some haze from wildfire smoke may linger. Swells from Hurricane Enersto may reach the offshore waters by Saturday and the risk of strong rip currents on the beaches will become high.
Atlantic:
Friday: S 6-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Saturday: S 12-20 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Friday: S 6-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Saturday: S 12-18 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Friday: S 6-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Saturday: S 12-18 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.