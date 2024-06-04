Marine Forecast
Wednesday will start partly sunny with a south wind but some scattered thundershowers will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening and some may be heavy. Winds will turn to the west then NW Thursday and increase with gusts to 20 knots. Afternoon thunderstorms will cross the area after 3 PM and some may have strong wind gusts. Visibility will become very poor in the rain showers.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: S 12-20 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Thursday: S/W 10-20 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: SE 7-11 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Thursday: SW/W 10-18 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: SE 7-14 knots. Seas: 1 ft.
Thursday: W 10-18 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.