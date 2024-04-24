Marine Forecast
Thursday will be much cooler with clouds and only fair visibility as a deep layer of marine air moves back across the area. A Small Craft Advisory is posted overnight on the Chesapeake Bay and all day tomorrow for the Atlantic waters. Clouds will clear Friday with a light east wind and fair to good visibility.
Atlantic:
Thursday: Small Craft Advisory. NE 10-20 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Friday: E 5-10 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Thursday: NE 10-16 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Friday: E 5-9 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Thursday: NE 8-16 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Friday: E 5-8 knots. Seas: 1 ft.