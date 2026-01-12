DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Mild. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Rain showers could change over to snow showers before ending by late afternoon. Highs steady in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, seasonable, and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Chance of a rain/snow mix. Cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
An active weather pattern will continue on Delmarva as we look ahead to the rest of the upcoming week.
With high pressure in charge, and winds gradually backing to a more southwesterly direction, we're expecting a pleasant winter day on Tuesday, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid low 50s.
On Wednesday, we'll be watching a low pressure system developing in the lower Mississippi River Valley. As this system approaches the Mid-Atlantic, skies on Wednesday will start off mostly sunny, but turn mostly cloudy by afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mild mid 50s before a big chill later in the week.
As the storm system approaches, guidance remains rather uncertain on how much and what types of precipitation we'll see on Delmarva. However, with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 30s, I'm going to call for any precipitation to start late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as plain rain showers which could change over to snow showers before ending Thursday afternoon. Most guidance is not putting out any snow accumulation from this system, but a coating to one inch of snow will be possible Thursday. Given the uncertainty with this forecast, watch this space for updates, and keep in mind that Thursday could be a little slippery as you plan out the rest of the week.
Cold high pressure builds back in to wrap up the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday, but cold with highs only in the mid 30s with a gusty northwest breeze putting quite a chill in the air.
Clouds increase Saturday, with seasonable afternoon highs. Longer-range guidance is suggesting there could be another round of wintry weather sometime around next Sunday or Monday. We'll keep you posted.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for January 19 - January 25.