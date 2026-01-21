Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal que se acerca a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Becoming mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Mild. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild. Winds from the west could gust to 25 mph or more. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. A brief snow shower possible late. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy with some snow developing late. Cold. Highs in the low 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Sunday: Periods of snow, possibly mixing with sleet, freezing rain, or plain rain at times. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Monday: Snow tapering off. Partly cloudy by afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 20s feeling like the teens at times. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
All eyes are on a winter storm this weekend, but let's not get ahead of ourselves!
Wednesday night will become partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower, but no significiant precipitation is expected.
As an area of high pressure slides off the east coast, southerly winds will make for some mild temperatures on Thursday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s (it will be quite a while before it is this mild again). A weak cold front will swing across Delmarva, shifting winds to a west-northwesterly direction by evening. There is a low chance of a stray shower, but nothing significant.
Then we set up for the weekend winter storm we've been discussing.
Clouds increase on Friday, but most of the day stays dry with seasonable afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. Some preliminary snow showers are possible in the evening, but this is not the main event.
Winds will be from the north and gusty on Saturday, as the storm approaches from the southwest. Temperatures will be cold, with highs only reaching the low 20s Saturday afternoon.
Snow arrives Saturday evening and continues through the day on Sunday. Latest guidance is taking our storm a little farther to the north. This means that on Sunday, we may have to contend with some sleet, freezing rain, or plain rain mixing in with the snow, which will suppress snow accumulations, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore and over Accomack County. We are going to watch to see what the late evening model suites have to say...do they continue this northward trend? Or do they take the storm back south? This is a dynamic situation, and of course, Delmarva is sitting right in the middle of all possibilities.
Whatever happens Sunday, the storm will wrap up on Monday, likely as all snow as bitterly cold temperatures are expected into at least the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for January 28 - February 3.