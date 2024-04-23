Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A Canadian high pressure system will move east of Delmarva tonight and a south wind will develop. A cool front will approach Wednesday with a south breeze and milder air ahead of it. Clouds and some light spotty showers are possible during the day but much cooler marine air will be returning behind the front Thursday. The weekend looks good with temps. in the mid 70's by Sunday!
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear early then clouds increasing late. Not as chilly. Low 49°. Beaches 52°. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder. Spotty showers around early then breezy PM. High 70°. Beaches 70°. Wind: W 7-16 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Low 44°. Beaches 45°. Wind: N 2-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early then some clearing PM. Breezy and much cooler. High 56-57°. Beaches 53°. Wind: NE 11-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies early tonight and a light south wind will develop as a Canadian high pressure system moves east of the area into the Atlantic. Clouds will increase toward daybreak as a cool front approaches. Look for lows near 49° inland and 50° on the beaches.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and milder, as a cool front approaches Delmarva. Some light showers are possible Wednesday morning as a warm front passes through the area. Winds will turn to the west in the afternoon and temps. inland and on the beaches will reach 70-72°. Look for lows near 44° with mostly cloudy skies by daybreak Thursday. Winds will reach 10-16 mph from the west Wednesday afternoon, then turn to the North at 3-10 mph Wednesday night.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy early with some gradual clearing by afternoon. A marine layer will return to the area as a stronger onshore wind develops and it will be much cooler. Winds will be NE at 10-16 mph in the afternoon with PM temps. staying in the mid 50's.
In the long-range: Friday looks cool, with temps. near 60°, but Saturday will be sunny and warmer with PM temps. near 65°. Sunday looks sunny, and very mild as temps. reach the mid 70's with some thin high clouds. We will see high temps. in the low 80's Monday and Tuesday of next week with sunshine.
The average low for today is 46° and the high is 69°.