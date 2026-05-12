DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear and seasonable. Lows around 50°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds by afternoon. Scattered showers and thunder in the evening and overnight. Winds from the south could gust to 30 mph at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent, mostly in the evening.
Thursday: Scattered showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 73°F. Normal low: 52°F.
High pressure has situated itself over the Mid-Atlantic, which was resulted in a particularly pleasant day on our pleasant peninsula, with lots of sunshine and comfortably cool temperatures.
The high will slide to the east Tuesday night, allowing for light southerly winds which will keep temperatures milder than last night, in fact we'll be seasonable, with lows around 50°F.
An area of low pressure will then track well to the north of Delmarva. A warm front will come up the coast Wednesday, which will start off mostly sunny, but clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of scattered showers and some thunder Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. At this point, it looks like instability should be low enough that severe storms are unlikely. Rainfall should be on the lower side as well.
Skies clear out by Thursday afternoon, making for a pleasant, seasonably cool end to the work week.
We're expecting much warmer temperatures this weekend into early next week, with another chance for showers overnight Saturday into Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for May 19 - May 25.