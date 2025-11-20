DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows around 40°F.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Rain late. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
We're going to continue with our stretch of cloudy conditions as we look ahead to the weekend.
An area of low pressure is approaching from the west Thursday night. A warm front will slide up the East Coast and over Delmarva, which will bring with it warmer and more humid air. With the additional humidity, areas of patchy fog are possible after midnight through Friday morning.
As the low approaches, Friday remains cloudy, although likely dry through the first half of the day. Then scattered showers arrive in the afternoon, continuing through Saturday afternoon. We're not expecting a huge amount of rain with this system, but the heaviest showers are expected overnight Friday into early Saturday.
A cold front associated with the low pressure system will sweep across Delmarva by late morning Saturday.
If you have plans Saturday, I'm not expecting a washout of a day, but keep the umbrella nearby. A few peeks of sun are possible before sunset Saturday evening.
High pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic for Sunday and Monday, and the sun will come back out! Sunday will be seasonably cool, with highs in the low to mid 50s, and Monday near 60°F.
We're watching for yet another round of scattered showers, and windy conditions in the Tuesday through Thursday timeframe next week.
There is chatter on social media about a significant weather event next weekend. Long-range guidance was strongly hinting at this earlier today, but latest model runs are no longer showing such signals. However, we'll keep you updated; lots can change in a week and a half!
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for November 27 - December 3.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.