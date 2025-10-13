DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mist and drizzle with an occasional shower. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Mist and drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Winds from the north could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs near 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs around 70°F.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 70°F. Normal low: 49°F.
A coastal storm has brought gusty winds, rain, and coastal flooding to Delmarva. The storm is forecast to gradually move away through Tuesday evening.
In the meantime, Monday night will be breezy with mist and drizzle, along with the occasional heavier shower. As winds gradually shift to a more northerly direction, coastal flooding will still be possible, although not as significant as the past day or so.
Tuesday starts off with some mist and drizzle for the morning commute, then as the storm begins to head out to sea, skies will be come mainly cloudy (although a few peeks of sun are possible by late evening). Winds will remain gusty from the north, with gusts to 25 mph or more possible.
High pressure settles in briefly for Wednesday, when we'll see a mix of clouds and sun, along with seasonable high temperatures around 70°F.
A dry cold front will swing across Delmarva Wednesday night, with another high pressure ridge settling in behind it. Skies will be mostly sunny, but temperatures will be quite a bit cooler for the rest of the week, with highs only in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday night will feature clear skies and light winds; while it's a little too early to be certain, it's possible for some frost to develop by sunrise Friday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for October 20 - October 26.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Lorenzo" has formed in the deep tropics. It is forecast to remain a storm and stay well out to sea. It is not a threat to any land areas at this time.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.